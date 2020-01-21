Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (ETV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on January 31st

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.111 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $15.39. 11,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,933. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.95. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $15.67.

Get Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport alerts:

In related news, insider Daniel C. Cataldo sold 3,773 shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $173,331.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,563,537.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 54,994 shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $2,476,929.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,019,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,013,503.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,344 shares of company stock worth $5,154,254.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.