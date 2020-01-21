Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 343,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,267 shares during the quarter. Eaton makes up about 1.8% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $32,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lipe & Dalton raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 19,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in Eaton by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 93,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,884,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in Eaton by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 59,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV increased its position in Eaton by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 11,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Eaton by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

In other news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 34,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $3,061,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,044,579.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,988 shares of company stock valued at $5,527,268 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.50. 1,380,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,848,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.33 and its 200-day moving average is $86.03. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52 week low of $67.97 and a 52 week high of $95.95.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ETN has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Eaton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Eaton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Eaton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.