Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.50

Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.50 and traded as high as $22.50. Eagle Bancorp Montana shares last traded at $22.50, with a volume of 36,544 shares traded.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EBMT. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $144.52 million, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.10 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 15.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, SVP Tracy A. Zepeda sold 5,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $103,617.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $30,228. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth M. Walsh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 260,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,798,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,656 shares of company stock valued at $289,618. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBMT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 20,554.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,127 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 261.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.