Dragon Option (DRAGON) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

Dragon Option (CURRENCY:DRAGON) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Dragon Option token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Bancor Network, Hoo and ABCC. In the last week, Dragon Option has traded 22.9% lower against the dollar. Dragon Option has a total market capitalization of $11,274.00 and approximately $2,277.00 worth of Dragon Option was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dragon Option alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $315.31 or 0.03610452 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011460 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00205264 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030519 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00127746 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dragon Option Profile

Dragon Option’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,196,813 tokens. The official website for Dragon Option is dragonoption.io/about . Dragon Option’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dragon Option’s official message board is medium.com/@dragonoption

Buying and Selling Dragon Option

Dragon Option can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Bancor Network, Hoo and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Option directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Option should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragon Option using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dragon Option Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragon Option and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.