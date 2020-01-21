DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $46.90

DP Eurasia NV (LON:DPEU) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 46.90 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 47.50 ($0.62), with a volume of 236476 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50 ($0.66).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 475.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 52.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 73.69.

DP Eurasia Company Profile (LON:DPEU)

DP Eurasia N.V. operates company and franchise-owned stores under the Domino's Pizza brand. It offers pizza delivery and takeaway/eat-in services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 643 stores, which included 514 in Turkey, 121 in Russia, 5 in Azerbaijan, and 3 in Georgia. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

