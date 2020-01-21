Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank raised its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy makes up approximately 1.8% of Iowa State Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 211,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,500,000 after purchasing an additional 37,307 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 401,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,215,000 after buying an additional 7,134 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,973,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 65.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of D traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.14. 1,563,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,192,698. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.88. The company has a market cap of $69.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.22. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $68.03 and a 1-year high of $84.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

D has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Sunday. Argus raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.70.

In related news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $948,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

