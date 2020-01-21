Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. is engaged in production of digital content. The company’s operating segment consists of Dolphin Digital Media and Dolphin Digital Studios. Dolphin Digital Media segment creates and manages social networking websites for children. It has developed Dolphinsecure.com, which is a secure website for children using fingerprint reader technology. Dolphin Digital Studios segment creates original programming that premieres online, with an initial focus on content geared toward tweens and teens. It also provides production services to a related party. Dolphin Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Dolphin Digital Media Inc., is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DLPN. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Dolphin Entertainment from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dolphin Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ DLPN traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.68. 66,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,060. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 7.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Dolphin Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.90.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative net margin of 19.35% and a negative return on equity of 50.95%. The company had revenue of $5.95 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Dolphin Entertainment will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dolphin Entertainment stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:DLPN) by 258.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 527,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380,724 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.67% of Dolphin Entertainment worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc produces and distributes online digital content in the United States. The company operates as a content producer of motion pictures, as well as produces Web series and feature films. In addition, it operates an entertainment public relations agency, which offers talent, marketing, and strategic communications services, as well as brand and digital marketing services.

