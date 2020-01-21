Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank trimmed its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 214.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.49 per share, for a total transaction of $89,490.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,981.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.36. 119,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,651,337. The firm has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.49, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.09. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.26 and a 52-week high of $119.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.30.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DLTR. Loop Capital downgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $127.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.10.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

