Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Bought by Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 49.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $2,753,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in Dollar Tree by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 15,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 157.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 71,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 43,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Dollar Tree by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 246,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on DLTR shares. Atlantic Securities cut Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. BidaskClub cut Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $2.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.50. 4,488,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,651,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.09. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.26 and a 12-month high of $119.71. The firm has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.30.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.49 per share, with a total value of $89,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,981.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

