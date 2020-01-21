Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Holdings Decreased by Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt reduced its stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,023,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,000 shares during the quarter. Dollar General comprises about 2.3% of Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt owned 0.79% of Dollar General worth $318,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DG. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the third quarter worth about $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in Dollar General by 41.4% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 346.2% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 115.1% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DG traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $157.39. 727,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,706,544. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Dollar General Corp. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $166.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.34. The company has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.44%.

Several brokerages have commented on DG. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $148.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.95.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

