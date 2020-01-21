Direxion MSCI Emerging Over Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:RWED) Shares Up 0.7%

Direxion MSCI Emerging Over Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:RWED)’s share price shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.61 and last traded at $55.61, 560 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 24% from the average session volume of 450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.20.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $1.1265 dividend. This represents a $4.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion MSCI Emerging Over Developed Markets ETF stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Direxion MSCI Emerging Over Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:RWED) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 2.22% of Direxion MSCI Emerging Over Developed Markets ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

