Depomed (NYSE:ASRT) Shares Gap Up to $1.24

Depomed, Inc. (NYSE:ASRT) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.21, but opened at $1.24. Depomed shares last traded at $1.27, with a volume of 59,874 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Depomed from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1.51.

Depomed (NYSE:ASRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $55.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.26 million.

About Depomed (NYSE:ASRT)

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. It offers Gralise (gabapentin), an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults.

