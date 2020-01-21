DeepOnion (ONION) Trading Up 8.3% This Week

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 20th. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001453 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, RightBTC, SouthXchange and Crex24. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $2.03 million and $2,901.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006989 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003991 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00026401 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00041483 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000070 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 6th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

DeepOnion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, Cryptopia, SouthXchange, Kucoin, RightBTC, Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC, Crex24, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

