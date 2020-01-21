Decentralized Asset Trading Platform (DATP) Achieves Market Cap of $12,129.00

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform (CURRENCY:DATP) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 20th. Decentralized Asset Trading Platform has a market capitalization of $12,129.00 and approximately $18,885.00 worth of Decentralized Asset Trading Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentralized Asset Trading Platform token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Mercatox. During the last seven days, Decentralized Asset Trading Platform has traded down 37.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $300.48 or 0.03463823 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011519 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00201821 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00031303 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00129276 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Decentralized Asset Trading Platform

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,820,620,222 tokens. Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s official Twitter account is @DATP_OFFICIAL . The official website for Decentralized Asset Trading Platform is datp.market . The official message board for Decentralized Asset Trading Platform is medium.com/@official_datp

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform Token Trading

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Asset Trading Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Asset Trading Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Asset Trading Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

