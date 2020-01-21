Decatur Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 40,874.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,078,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,376,000 after buying an additional 7,061,550 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Zoetis by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,150,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,537,000 after buying an additional 185,555 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Zoetis by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,397,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,688,000 after buying an additional 256,715 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,356,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,659,000 after buying an additional 212,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,979,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,612,000 after buying an additional 147,442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.47.

In related news, CEO Juan Ramon Alaix sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total value of $5,956,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,394,528.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 2,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $302,164.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,116 shares of company stock worth $15,099,357. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $1.77 on Tuesday, reaching $141.93. 4,693,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,962,171. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Zoetis Inc has a 1-year low of $82.80 and a 1-year high of $142.52. The firm has a market cap of $66.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.72 and a 200-day moving average of $124.10.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 70.78%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 25.56%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

