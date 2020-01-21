Decatur Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,338 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 1.5% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14,860.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,395,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $426,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,332,319 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,206,108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178,698 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,749,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $578,192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816,247 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 108.3% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,195,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $235,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 438.6% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,907,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367,644 shares during the last quarter. 83.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BMY traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.43. 12,518,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,981,600. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.72. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $42.48 and a 12-month high of $67.62. The firm has a market cap of $108.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.23%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.69.

In other news, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $1,414,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,827.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $849,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,526.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

