Decatur Capital Management Inc. Has $8.12 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.9% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 29,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 41,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 217,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,232,000 after acquiring an additional 19,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 70,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

AbbVie stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.99. The stock had a trading volume of 13,551,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,185,078. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.66 and a 12 month high of $91.99. The company has a market capitalization of $130.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.25.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.93%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 59.67%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

