Decatur Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,003 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. G&S Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 973 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Intuit by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 1,777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Intuit by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 10,630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in Intuit by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 58,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,270,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 92,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.74, for a total value of $23,956,933.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,456,229.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 21,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $5,574,897.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,606.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 527,369 shares of company stock valued at $136,763,551 in the last ninety days. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $285.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,635,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,014. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.69 and a 1-year high of $295.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.01. The company has a market cap of $73.63 billion, a PE ratio of 47.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.06.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Intuit had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.99%.

INTU has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intuit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.17.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

