Decatur Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $4,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RGA. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 12.5% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 81.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,228,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.8% during the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 27.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John P. Laughlin, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.60, for a total transaction of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,714,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Laughlin, Jr. sold 1,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.31, for a total transaction of $218,182.16. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,434. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RGA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.80.

Shares of RGA stock traded down $3.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.53. 525,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,005. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a fifty-two week low of $139.83 and a fifty-two week high of $169.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.65.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.60. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

