DATA Trading Up 3% Over Last 7 Days (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One DATA token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Ethfinex, UEX and Kucoin. During the last week, DATA has traded 3% higher against the dollar. DATA has a market capitalization of $2.68 million and $44,423.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.65 or 0.03495211 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011544 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00201121 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00031445 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00128530 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DATA Token Profile

DATA’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,062,493,344 tokens. The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATA’s official website is data.eco

Buying and Selling DATA

DATA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bibox, Kucoin, Huobi, UEX, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

