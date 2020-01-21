CyberVein Hits 24-Hour Volume of $200,838.00 (CVT)

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. CyberVein has a market capitalization of $4.62 million and $200,838.00 worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberVein token can currently be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, Bit-Z and HitBTC. During the last seven days, CyberVein has traded 36.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

U Network (UUU) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About CyberVein

CyberVein (CRYPTO:CVT) is a token. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 tokens. CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . CyberVein’s official website is www.cybervein.org

CyberVein Token Trading

CyberVein can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy, OKEx, Bit-Z and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberVein should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

