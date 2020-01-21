CX Institutional Sells 758 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

CX Institutional reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 89.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $5,084,000.

Shares of VOE traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $121.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,175. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.86. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $100.68 and a 12-month high of $121.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.8443 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

