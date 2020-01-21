CX Institutional Sells 2,549 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

CX Institutional reduced its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,428 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,549 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iowa State Bank grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 28,531 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 440,098 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,695,000 after buying an additional 138,974 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 59,585 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 11,250 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. 76.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,538,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,620,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $98.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.89. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $77.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $64.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.99 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen set a $76.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.43.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $6,010,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,831 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,605,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,921 shares in the company, valued at $7,338,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 427,786 shares of company stock worth $31,726,338. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

