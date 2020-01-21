CX Institutional Sells 20,988 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

CX Institutional cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,988 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of CX Institutional’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,539,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,124,000 after acquiring an additional 484,968 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,344,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,916,000 after acquiring an additional 355,164 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,879,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,333,000 after acquiring an additional 98,832 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,680,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,832,000 after acquiring an additional 643,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,039,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,685,000 after acquiring an additional 48,293 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.17. The stock had a trading volume of 77,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,592. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.06. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $49.25 and a 1 year high of $61.40.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

