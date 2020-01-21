CX Institutional Sells 1,380 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

CX Institutional trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.52. The company had a trading volume of 11,218,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,089,655. The stock has a market cap of $287.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.55. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $66.31 and a 12-month high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.82.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.