CX Institutional Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

CX Institutional lowered its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 8,412,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,421,000 after purchasing an additional 128,794 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,962,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,488,000 after purchasing an additional 131,654 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,445,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,801,000 after purchasing an additional 790,664 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 58.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,664,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,532 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 128.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,986,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,290 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:INDA traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.47. 2,743,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.86. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21.

