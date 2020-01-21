CX Institutional Cuts Stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

CX Institutional decreased its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the period. iShares International Select Dividend ETF makes up about 1.3% of CX Institutional’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $7,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC raised its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 62,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 153,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 21,319 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 979,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,105,000 after purchasing an additional 45,020 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $137,000.

BATS IDV traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.71. The company had a trading volume of 708,437 shares. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $35.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.29 and its 200-day moving average is $31.44.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

