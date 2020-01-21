CX Institutional Buys 31,885 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

CX Institutional lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 10,419.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,885 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $6,313,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 209.1% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MPC. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Cfra lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,068,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,868,985. The stock has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.83. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $69.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.89 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 8.94%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

