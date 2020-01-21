CX Institutional Acquires 321 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. United Bank lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 30,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 114,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 38,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,810,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,428,000 after purchasing an additional 63,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 32.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 193,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,648,000 after purchasing an additional 47,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,523,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,618,492. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $98.09 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $433.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In related news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $1,617,072.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,336,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total transaction of $883,061.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,238.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,172 shares of company stock worth $16,158,032. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

