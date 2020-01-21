Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Receives C$16.47 Average PT from Analysts

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$16.47.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$16.25 target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, November 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of TSE:CRR.UN traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$16.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,519. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.39, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.02. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$13.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.98.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.