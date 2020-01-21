Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.80.

CEQP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,946,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $217,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,252 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 8,014.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 796,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,507,000 after purchasing an additional 787,131 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $15,766,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 10.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,244,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,952,000 after buying an additional 205,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 176.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 22,850 shares during the period. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CEQP traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.06. The stock had a trading volume of 16,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,963. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 1 year low of $29.64 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $823.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Crestwood Equity Partners’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This is a positive change from Crestwood Equity Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is presently 1,142.86%.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

