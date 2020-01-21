Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Trims Stock Position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 44,415 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $8,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 189.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T-Mobile Us stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 997,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,710. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.71. The firm has a market cap of $70.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.36. T-Mobile Us Inc has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.33 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMUS. HSBC set a $86.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Nomura raised shares of T-Mobile Us from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.17.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

