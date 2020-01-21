Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Sells 19,744 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,744 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $12,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truewealth LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 70.5% during the third quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Harry Disimone purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $116.04 per share, with a total value of $104,436.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,001.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $2,964,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,558,569.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 171,500 shares of company stock valued at $19,741,890. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.93. 39,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,225,288. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $82.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.71. Fiserv Inc has a 52-week low of $75.06 and a 52-week high of $120.86.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

