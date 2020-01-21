Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,243 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,352 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $6,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Five9 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Five9 by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Five9 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Five9 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000.

Shares of FIVN stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,158. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.94 and a 200 day moving average of $60.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -2,455.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 79.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Five9 Inc has a 12-month low of $45.07 and a 12-month high of $74.25.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $83.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.69 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Five9 Inc will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.41.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $422,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,464,712.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack L. Acosta sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.92, for a total transaction of $4,944,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,589.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 261,070 shares of company stock worth $17,114,668 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

