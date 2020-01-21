Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Purchases 799,646 Shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,837,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 799,646 shares during the period. Yandex makes up 5.6% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Yandex were worth $166,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Yandex by 438.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 961,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,805,000 after buying an additional 782,774 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Yandex in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Yandex in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yandex by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 46,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yandex by 271.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 582,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,391,000 after buying an additional 425,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on YNDX shares. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Yandex in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $54.30 price target on shares of Yandex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

YNDX stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.01. The company had a trading volume of 127,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,452. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 55.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. Yandex NV has a 12 month low of $28.91 and a 12 month high of $45.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.18.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $20.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $20.15. The business had revenue of $45.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.44 billion. Yandex had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $18.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Yandex NV will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

