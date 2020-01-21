Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 175.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 286,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182,362 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $15,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,444,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 10,654 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2,310.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $56.00 price objective on Mondelez International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.30. 226,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,068,729. The company has a market cap of $79.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Mondelez International Inc has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $56.72.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.91%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

