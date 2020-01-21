Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Buys 707,906 Shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 67.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,754,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 707,906 shares during the period. Yum China makes up 2.8% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned 0.47% of Yum China worth $84,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YUMC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.60 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.64.

Shares of NYSE YUMC traded down $2.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.89. 2,000,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.01. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $33.82 and a 1-year high of $50.74.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $91,626.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,440.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Ai sold 15,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $705,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

