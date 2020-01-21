Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Boosts Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 24,297 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $7,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 6.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 152,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,882,000 after purchasing an additional 8,723 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth about $247,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 0.3% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 490,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 5.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 86,071 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth about $804,000. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QSR traded up $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.61. 116,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,771,183. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a twelve month low of $56.62 and a twelve month high of $79.46. The stock has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.73.

In related news, insider Alexandre Macedo sold 166,834 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $10,752,451.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,525 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,936.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

