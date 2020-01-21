Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Boosts Holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 1,251.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,925 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 88,826 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned 0.23% of PROS worth $5,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PROS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of PROS by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $370,000. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of PROS in a research note on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PROS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of PROS to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.91.

In other PROS news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $590,962.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,554,288.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Andres Reiner sold 23,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total transaction of $1,194,378.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,072 shares in the company, valued at $35,285,784.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,838 shares of company stock worth $2,704,642. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRO stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,263. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.20 and its 200 day moving average is $62.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $75.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -40.14 and a beta of 1.12.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). PROS had a negative net margin of 27.26% and a negative return on equity of 41.04%. The firm had revenue of $64.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

