Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Acquires 601,467 Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 46.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,899,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601,467 shares during the period. MakeMyTrip makes up approximately 1.5% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $43,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in MakeMyTrip by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,216,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,662,000 after purchasing an additional 308,040 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,761,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in MakeMyTrip by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 351,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,721,000 after purchasing an additional 74,030 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in MakeMyTrip by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 152,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 57,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in MakeMyTrip by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 42,046 shares in the last quarter. 42.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMYT traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.14. The company had a trading volume of 13,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 0.38. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $32.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.35.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $181.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.99 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 29.59% and a negative return on equity of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMYT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America raised shares of MakeMyTrip from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $32.00 price objective on shares of MakeMyTrip and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

