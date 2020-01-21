Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) Hits New 1-Year High at $64.07

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $64.07 and last traded at $64.07, with a volume of 438370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.82.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.5128 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 869.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 851,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,315,000 after buying an additional 763,921 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 42.7% during the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,166,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,094,000 after acquiring an additional 648,073 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 33.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,188,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,995,000 after acquiring an additional 294,977 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,702,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,663,000.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:XLP)

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

