Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by CMH Wealth Management LLC

CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Constellation Brands comprises 1.5% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 100.9% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth $51,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

In related news, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $7,132,674.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,870,882.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $790,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $190.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,025,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,949. The company has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $186.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.20. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.50 and a 52 week high of $214.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.33%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on STZ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from to in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. OTR Global raised Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.83.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.