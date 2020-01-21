Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.75.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMCO shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, VP Alan S. Korman sold 5,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total transaction of $228,247.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kurt F. Wozniak sold 6,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $277,043.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,197.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,503 shares of company stock worth $738,459 in the last quarter. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 32,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the third quarter worth about $1,178,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 42.0% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 7.5% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 525,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,132,000 after acquiring an additional 36,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the third quarter worth about $668,000. Institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCO stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.33. The stock had a trading volume of 198,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,910. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.98. Columbus McKinnon has a 52-week low of $30.76 and a 52-week high of $43.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.11 million, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

