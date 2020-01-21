Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Sells 4,970 Shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,970 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 29.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,006,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,716,000 after purchasing an additional 227,184 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 106,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 13,068 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,783,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 109.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 16,656 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 29.4% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 21,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the period.

Shares of HUSV traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $28.57. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,467. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.33. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $28.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.1162 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

