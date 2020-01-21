Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 968,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,446,000 after buying an additional 100,953 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 942,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,218,000 after purchasing an additional 128,718 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 683,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,815,000 after purchasing an additional 24,373 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 671,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,833,000 after purchasing an additional 41,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 631,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,877,000 after purchasing an additional 71,433 shares during the last quarter.

XSLV stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $51.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,583. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.33. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $45.08 and a 1 year high of $51.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.4767 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%.

