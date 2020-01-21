CoinPoker (CHP) Price Reaches $0.0080 on Exchanges

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 21st. During the last week, CoinPoker has traded up 22.4% against the dollar. One CoinPoker token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges including Allcoin, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Kucoin. CoinPoker has a total market capitalization of $2.23 million and approximately $39,554.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.02 or 0.03657920 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011542 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00205137 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00031114 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00129149 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CoinPoker Profile

CoinPoker’s launch date was October 24th, 2017. CoinPoker’s total supply is 307,753,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,654,913 tokens. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

CoinPoker can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Allcoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

