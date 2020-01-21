Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.43

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.43 and last traded at $25.35, with a volume of 5384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.15.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COHU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Cohu in a report on Sunday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Cohu in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Cohu from $3.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Get Cohu alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.71.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 17.84%. The business had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Cohu’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.35%.

In related news, VP Pascal Ronde sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $194,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 152,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,112.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,196,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,606,000 after buying an additional 192,469 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Cohu by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,346,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,189,000 after purchasing an additional 198,366 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cohu by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,311,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 875,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,515,000 after acquiring an additional 29,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 571,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.