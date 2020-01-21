CMH Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

CMH Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,560 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 5,260 shares during the quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $5,171,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 59,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $19,122,000 after purchasing an additional 34,527 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2,543.0% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $17,011,172.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,516 shares in the company, valued at $17,011,172.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $372.88.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $4.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $334.77. The company had a trading volume of 6,079,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,464,127. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.38. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.28 and a fifty-two week high of $385.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

