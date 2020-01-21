CMH Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

CMH Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 4,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 937 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 47,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.88, for a total transaction of $14,122,056.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,332,684.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $271.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.27.

NYSE:TMO traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $338.91. 544,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,245. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $235.90 and a 12-month high of $339.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $325.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.03.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.06. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Read More: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.