CMH Wealth Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

CMH Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,967 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 36,379.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,648,680 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,919,183,000 after acquiring an additional 12,614,007 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,910,865 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,145,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046,077 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,667,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,145,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749,613 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,521,967,000 after buying an additional 2,499,996 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,265,009 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,078,418,000 after buying an additional 1,646,325 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM stock traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,404,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,194,895. The company has a market capitalization of $161.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $137.87 and a 12-month high of $184.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.78.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $171.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.09.

In other news, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 20,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.99, for a total transaction of $3,357,890.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,433.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.32, for a total transaction of $721,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 412,086 shares of company stock worth $67,490,537 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

